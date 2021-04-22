‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ takes Best Picture in Fandango’s Oscar poll

Warner Bros.

Ahead of Sunday’s Oscars, Fandango polled nearly 2,000 film fans as to which movies and performances they thought deserved to take Hollywood’s top prize.

Warner Bros.’ based on real-life drama Judas and the Black Messiah top the users’ list, with Nomadland‘s Chloe Zhao getting the nod for Best Director.

Viola Davis was hailed as Best Actress for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, and her co-star, the late Chadwick Boseman got the nod as Best Actor — the latter is considered a lock on Oscar night, by most insiders.

Here’s the full list of Fandango voters’ favorites for the Academy Awards:

Best Picture: Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Director: Chloe Zhao – Nomadland

Best Leading Actress: Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best Leading Actor: Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Best Supporting Actress: Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari

Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah

Best Animated Feature: Soul

Best Original Screenplay: Promising Young Woman

Best Adapted Screenplay: Nomadland

Best Original Song: Fight for You – Judas and the Black Messiah

Fandango also polled users about the upcoming awards show.

Turns out, 87% said they miss watching Oscar-worthy movies on the big screen; 76% said they look forward to live and in-person acceptance speeches.

Sixty-two percent believe Oscar’s new venues, like Los Angeles’ Union Station, will help re-energize the show.

The 93rd Annual Academy Awards airs live on ABC on Sunday starting at 8 p.m. Eastern; the event will be held in various venues in the U.S. and Europe that conform to strict COVID-19 safety protocols.

