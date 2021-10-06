Judge: Charlie Sheen doesn’t have to pay ex Denise Richards child support

Sheen and Richards in 2002 – SGranitz/WireImage

A judge has granted Charlie Sheen‘s request to stop paying his ex-wife Denise Richards child support for their two daughters, Sami, 17, and Lola, 16, according to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

A source tells the entertainment website that Richards did not file any opposing paperwork and “didn’t have a falling out with her daughters and she cares about them deeply.” While Sami lives with Sheen, Lola “goes back and forth.”

“Lola lives with Denise,” says the insider, unless Denise is filming, in which case “Lola stays with her dad and sister.”

“Denise wasn’t at court because she is working out of state, which Charlie was well aware of,” adds the source, explaining that Sheen filed the paperwork two years ago and “kept pushing the court date. Denise was never served this court date.”

The source alleges Sheen hasn’t paid Richards child support for at least four years.

Sami claimed in a TikTok video that she moved out of Richards’ “abusive household.” A source previously told ET that Richards’ “heart is broken” over the allegations.

Sheen and Richards were married from 2002 until 2006. The Anger Management star also shares twin sons, Bob and Max, 12, with ex-wife Brooke Mueller, and daughter Cassandra Estevez, 36, with Paula Profit.

