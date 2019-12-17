Judge them by their size, do you? Newborns dressed up as “Baby Yoda” for hospital holiday pics

iStock/tonefotografia(PENNSYLVANIA) — Cute, they are. Newborn babies at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Pittsburgh have been given special Star Wars-themed costumes to make them look like the cutest life form in the universe: Baby Yoda from the Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

Instead of the traditional baby hat and onesie, these lucky newborns were given knitted Santa hats with pointy green ears and shirts that read, “Cute, I am.”

Patty Genday, chief nursing officer and vice president of patient care services, tells ABC’s Good Morning America, “Nobody likes to see anything more than a beautiful baby in a cute little outfit, so we routinely dress them up based on the time of year or the occasion we may be celebrating.”

The knitted wear was crocheted by Caitlin Pechin, a registered nurse at the women’s hospital, who has made a variety of adorable costumes for newborns. In the past she’s knitted outfits like ugly Christmas sweaters, and red sweaters and sneakers inspired by Mister Rogers’ classic look.

For new parents Bri and Sean McGowan from West Mifflin, Pennsylvania, seeing their baby boy Jackson River dressed up as Baby Yoda was the perfect gift: Both are huge Star Wars and Disney fans.

“I’m going to be a little biased, but he was probably the only one who was actually alert and looking around and interested in what was going on,” Bri told GMA. “It was so cute to see him that way.”

“Cute, it was,” added husband Sean, with a hint of Yoda-speak.

