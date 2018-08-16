Julia Louis-Dreyfus gives heartfelt thanks to “Veep” crew before season 7 shooting begins

HBO/Justin M. Lubin(LOS ANGELES) — Julia Louis-Dreyfus battled breast cancer in the last year, but the Veep star had her mind on others when she returned to the set this past week.

In a tweet, Louis-Dreyfus can be seen in a set hotel room just before shooting. She addresses her crew and says, “I really appreciate everyone coming back and working it out to come back. I’m very grateful. Thank you very much. Love you guys. Season seven!”

She posted the video with the caption, “Before the first shot of season 7 of @veephbo. So deeply grateful to be back together with all these superb people.”

Production on Veep for its seventh and last season was delayed for months while the former Seinfeld star underwent chemotherapy following her cancer diagnosis last September. Though she hasn’t officially announced that she’s cancer-free, Louis-Dreyfus posted on Twitter this past winter that her surgery yielded “great results.”

Season 7 of Veep will air in 2019 on HBO.

