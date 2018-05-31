Julia Roberts to present George Clooney with AFI Life Achievement Award

ABC/Heidi Gutman(LOS ANGELES) — Julia Roberts will present her Ocean’s 11 and Ocean’s 12 co-star George Clooney with the American Film Institute’s prestigious Life Achievement Award at its 46th annual gala taking place at Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre on June 7, the Institute announced on Wednesday.

In addition to the Ocean’s movies in 2001 and 2004, Roberts co-starred with Clooney in 2016’s Money Monster. She also starred in his directorial debut, Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, in 2002, and 2013’s August: Osage County, which he produced.

The AFI announced back in October that it was honoring Clooney for his accomplishments in front of and behind the camera — which include 2007’s Michael Clayton, 2011’s The Descendants, 2000’s O Brother, Where Art Thou, and his Oscar-winning turn in 2005’s Syriana.

Clooney also earned a couple of Emmys for his role as Dr. Doug Ross on the NBC medical drama, ER. His next project will be a Hulu miniseries adaptation of Catch-22, which he will direct, produce and appear in opposite Hugh Laurie and Kyle Chandler.

The 57-year-old actor has also used his celebrity to bring global attention to humanitarian causes, such as human rights and climate change.

An hour-and-a-half special, The 46th AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to George Clooney, will debut June 21 at 10 p.m. ET, with an encore at 11:30 p.m. Sister station TMC will also air the special in September, as part of a night of programming dedicated to Clooney’s work.

