Julie Chen signs off 'Big Brother' using Moonves name in first TV appearance since husband's firing

Monty Brinton/CBS ©2018 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved(LOS ANGELES) — Julie Chen made her first TV appearance since her husband, Les Moonves, was ousted as CBS’ CEO after sexual harassment allegations were revealed — and she’s certainly making a statement.

Chen returned to host Big Brother Thursday night, showing support for her husband by signing off using his last name, which is something she doesn’t regularly do.

“From outside the Big Brother house…I’m Julie Chen-Moonves. Good night,” she said

Earlier this week, Chen was a no-show on the season premiere of her CBS show The Talk.

In a statement Chen noted on Monday, “I am taking a few days off from The Talk to be with my family. I will be back soon and will see you Thursday night on Big Brother.”

Chen has defended her husband since the accusations from another group of six more women; these new accusations of sexual harassment — and in at least two cases, physical and sexual assault — were made in a follow-up article by Ronan Farrow published in The New Yorker.

Chen had called Moonves a “good man, a loving father” and a “kind, decent, and moral human being,” adding on her chat show that she stands “by that statement today, tomorrow, forever.”

Moonves has denied all allegations.