“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” sequel to rumble in December of 2019

Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.(LOS ANGELES) — It’s game on for Dwayne Johnson, Kevin Hart and company, as Sony has greenlit a sequel to the 2017 blockbuster, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

The announcement was made at Sony’s CinemaCon presentation in Las Vegas on Monday, according to Variety.

The film starred Johnson and Hart, along with Jack Black, and Marvel movie star Karen Gillan as video game avatars to a group of high school students who are mysteriously sucked into the game.

The movie outperformed expectations, earning $400 million stateside and nearly $1 billion worldwide — becoming Sony Pictures’ highest-grossing film ever.

The sequel is slated for a December 2019 release.

