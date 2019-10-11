'Jungle Cruise': Check out Dwayne Johnson & Emily Blunt in the trailer to the new Disney adventure flick

Disney(LOS ANGELES) — Disney has just revealed the first trailer for Jungle Cruise, the action adventure based on its classic park ride of the same name.

For the theme park attraction’s big-screen bow, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson plays a questionable, late 19th-century riverboat captain who takes Emily Blunt’s scientist character and her brother to a dangerous part of the Amazon in search for a the legendary Tree of Life.

“10 thousand to bring you there alive. Dead’s 15 thousand,” Johnson’s character Frank states.

“Why should I pay more dead?” She asks.

“Dead, I’d have to carry you. Dead’s a lot harder, lady,” Johnson retorts.

The movie also stars Edgar Ramirez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons and Paul Giamatti.

Jungle Cruise opens in theaters on July 24, 2020 from Disney, parent company of ABC News.

[embedded content]

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.