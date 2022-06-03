‘Jurassic World Dominion’ already taking a bite of the overseas box office

Universal Pictures

Jurassic World Dominion doesn’t open in the U.S. until June 10, but it has already begun to roar overseas.

The film, which unites Jurassic World stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard with Jurassic Park leads Sam Neill, Laura Dern and Jeff Goldblum, earned $16.7 million this week from foreign moviegoers, Variety reports.

The trade notes that the reunited cast has goosed interest in the movie overseas. For example, Dominion‘s opening in Italy jumped 75% over Jurassic World‘s first sequel Fallen Kingdom; in Mexico, the movie’s $5.1 million second-day opening was the one of the highest of the pandemic era.

