“Jurassic World” star Bryce Dallas Howard calls Hollywood's gender pay gap “astronomical”

“I’ve been [wimpy] about it in the past. I didn’t want people to think I wasn’t grateful for opportunities,” she says about asking for a higher salary. “I also get scared off by every threat during a negotiation. They’ll say, ‘We’ll just have to find someone else,’ and I back off. You can’t do that.”

Howard, who appears on the May cover of Redbook, opens up to the magazine about the gender pay gap in Hollywood.

“I’m not a spender. I live in a three-bedroom house — in fact, we just downsized. I know that we’re privileged; we don’t have to worry about paying our rent or our medical bills,” says Howard, who has two children with actor Seth Gabel.

“But I wish people knew that this is what the life of most successful female celebrities is,” she continues. “What we get paid is totally, completely, astronomically different than what male celebrities get paid. And for women of color, it’s a hundred times worse.”

Howard said the gender pay gap is surprising even to her father, Ron Howard, the former child actor turned Oscar-winning director.

“Even my dad has been shocked at how expensive it is to be a woman in the industry,” she said. “You’re told that it’s important to have a manager as well as an agent, and for a guy that’s not as important. That’s 20 percent out of your paycheck rather than 10 percent.”

Howard will be back alongside Chris Pratt in the sequel Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, out in June.

