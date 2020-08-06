Jussie Smollett's sister Jurnee defends his innocence in Chicago assault claim

Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Essence(NOTE LANGUAGE) Jussie Smollett’s sister, Jurnee, for the first time publicly, addressed the ongoing investigation into whether her brother paid two men to stage an attack against him in January 2019, and staunchly defended the Empire actor.

“It’s been f****** painful…one of the most painful things my family’s ever experienced — to love someone as much as we love my brother, and to watch someone who you love that much go through something like this, that is so public, has been devastating,” the actress who stars in Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams’ HBO series Lovecraft Country told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Wednesday.

“I was already in a very dark space for a number of reasons, and I’ve tried to not let it make me pessimistic,” she continued. “But everyone who knows me knows that I love my brother and I believe my brother.”

Jussie, 37, is being sued by the city of Chicago for $130,000 to recoup the costs of doing an investigation for what authorities believe was staged attack on the actor. He was previously charged for the alleged fake hate crime, however, those charges were dropped before he was then hit with a six-count indictment claiming that he lied to police.

Despite the city’s claim, Smollett’s attorney remained steadfast that he was truthful, adding, “the City and CPD knew Mr. Smollett was innocent, and that the City has relentlessly pursued Mr. Smollett even after the charges against Mr. Smollett were dismissed.”

By George Costantino

