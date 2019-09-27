Just keep swimming with Sharks: 'Shark Tank' gearing up for Sunday's season 11 debut

L-R – Herjavek, Cuban/ABC(NEW YORK) — On Sunday night, ABC’s Shark Tank launches its 11th season, and it continues to inspire viewers, according to business moguls-turned-sharks Robert Herjavec and Mark Cuban.

Cuban tells ABC Audio that he’s most proud of “the fact that people walk up to us on the street and say, they watch Shark Tank as a family and now their kids have started businesses.” One woman, in fact, told Cuban her son started a slime company that grossed $100,000.

“They learned about starting a company on Shark Tank, started one and then they came on Shark Tank to pitch us,” he added. “And so just seeing how we’ve educated people about entrepreneurship.”

Herjavec jokes that he’s most proud of the fact that “I haven’t lost my hair!,” leading Cuban to crack, “Yeah, that sounds like Robert.”

As viewers know, the pair, along with fellow sharks Kevin “Mr. Wonderful” O’Leary, real estate giant Barbara Corcoran, “Queen of QVC” Lori Greiner, and fashion and branding expert Daymond John hear pitches from hopefuls looking to snag their financial support for the next big idea.

Getting more serious, Herjavek says, “It never ceases to amaze me the ideas that we see. I mean, you think after 11 seasons we’d be like, ‘Oh yeah. That’s like the other thing.’ But so many ideas this year, like, ‘I’ve never thought of that.’ ‘Never saw that before.’ It’s incredible.”



Shark Tank airs at 9 p.m. Sunday night on ABC.