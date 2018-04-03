Kaley Cuoco blames ex Ryan Sweeting for their divorce: “I married someone…who completely changed”

Jason Kim(LOS ANGELES) — Kaley Cuoco found love again after divorcing her ex, Ryan Sweeting, in 2016. She’s now engaged to equestrian Karl Cook, but The Big Bang Theory actress admits to Cosmopolitan that her ex-husband almost soured her on the concept of marriage completely.

“I honestly thought I wouldn’t get married again,” she tells the mag for its May cover story. “My ex ruined that word for me.”

She says Sweeting ended up not being the man she thought he was, and that led to their split.

“I married someone the first time who completely changed,” she says. “The person I ended up with was not the person I originally met. And that wasn’t my fault — that was his.”

Cuoco adds that through all the heartbreak, she knew she just had to be patient. “I had to go through a lot of things, but it brought me to Karl,” she says.

Aside from finding happiness in her personal life, Cuoco is also thriving professionally. She’s officially the second-highest-paid actress on TV, behind Modern Family star Sofia Vergara, and runs her own production company, called Yes, Norman Productions.

“I spent my entire 20s on this show,” she says of Big Bang. “I didn’t have to fight for pay … Knowing what it feels like [to be paid as an equal], I will always take that stand for myself.”

Kaley’s issue of Cosmopolitan hits newsstands April 10.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.