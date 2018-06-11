Kanye West and Kim Kardashian team up against Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian on Celebrity Family Feud

ABC/Byron Cohen(LOS ANGELES) — Survey says…it was the West family against the Kardashian family on Sunday’s episode of Celebrity Family Feud.

On one side, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West teamed up with three of Kanye’s cousins to play against Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner and other family members for the chance to win $25,000 for the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

At the top of the show, host Steven Harvey asked Kris and Kanye, “Name a reason you think Steve Harvey’s a good kisser.” Ye, who beat Kris to the buzzer, answered, “Lips!”

“I’m here to win, bro. I’m here to win!” Kanye added.

Kendall also offered a good answer when Harvey asked, “If you’re at a wild party and everyone is naked, name someone you’d hate see show up.” She answered, “Donald Trump.”

Kanye’s answer to the same question was quite different: “Your kids,” he said laughing.

As usual with the Kardashians, a mini feud broke out when the Kardashian side was accused of discussing answers.

“Oh, that’s an automatic disqualification,” Kanye said jokingly, crossing his arms.

Kendall responded, “I think someone’s upset that they’re losing.”

She probably wasn’t wrong because in the end the Kardashian family won and moved on to the Fast Money round. But, for the first time in Family Feud history, Kendall and Khloe forfeited the chance to play Fast Money.

“Kanye and Kim were dying to do this, and they really thought they were going to win,” Khole explained. “They didn’t, but as sisters, Kendall and I are deciding to let them play Fast Money because it’s going to the same charity.”

After a very nervous Kim explained she’s been practicing this portion every night in her bedroom, she and Ye won the necessary points to win the $25,000 for charity.

