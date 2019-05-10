Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West welcome fourth child

Photo by Andrew Toth/Getty Images for The Mark Hotel(LOS ANGELES) — The Wests are now a family of six.

Kim Kardashian West has announced that she and husband Kanye West have welcomed their fourth child, delivered via surrogate. “He’s here and he’s perfect!” Kim tweeted on Friday.

She added, “He’s also Chicago’s twin lol I’m sure he will change a lot but now he looks just like her.”

Kim and Kanye’s daughter Chicago was born in 2018 via surrogate. Their oldest daughter North was born in 2013; their son Saint was born in 2015.

Kim announced in January of this year that she and Kanye were expecting a second son.

So far, there’s no name for the new bundle of joy.

