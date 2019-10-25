Kanye West pays a surprise visit to ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’, declares “I work for God”

ABC/Randy Holmes(NEW YORK) — All this week Jimmy Kimmel has been taping his ABC late night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! at New York’s Brooklyn Academy of Music, and on Thursday, he thanked Brooklyn for its hospitality with a surprise appearance from Kanye West.

West appeared on the show to promote his latest album, Jesus Is King, and his IMAX film of the same name, which arrives in theaters on Friday. However, he also used the appearance to avow his newfound spirituality.

The rapper, who made headlines a year ago for using his appearance on Saturday Night Live to deliver an impromptu speech praising President Donald Trump, drew cheers from Kimmel’s audience on Thursday by declaring, “God has called me, and I now have given my life to Jesus Christ, and I work for God.”

After showing a cute video of his daughter North dancing in front of a screen on which the movie was being shown, Kanye revealed, “I’ve completely turned around from what my perspective was last year to where it is now.”

“I feel like there’s so few individuals in a position like mine to be able to give their opinion and stand up and say that this is what family is about, and I feel that God is using me and using the choir, using my family to show off,” he continued.

“Do you feel born again, Kanye? Would you consider yourself to be a Christian music artist now?” asked Jimmy.

“I’m just a Christian everything,” Kanye replied.

Kanye also announced he’ll be returning to the show on Friday, performing music from the the album.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.