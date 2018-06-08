Karrueche Tran discuses her “Claws” character and relationship with Niecy Nash: “She's the mom, the homegirl, the auntie… the teacher”

TNT/Skip Bolen(NEW YORK) — Karrueche Tran gets to show a wild and unfiltered side of herself as Virginia, a former prostitute turned nail technician, on TNT’s Claws.

Tran, who stars alongside Niecy Nash on the series, says working and getting to know Nash — who plays Densa — a local Florida nail salon owner who also launders money for a crime family — has been an amazing experience both on and off the set.

“That energy that you see on screen is the same energy you get off screen,” Tran tells ABC Radio. “You know, and she is very much the… mother hen. Like she’s the mom, the homegirl, the auntie the — you know, teacher. I can learn and soak up so much from her.”

Fans of the actors have likely seen some of Tran and Niecy’s antics on social media. Whether it’s Tran mimicking Nash on video or the two poking fun at each, they both make it clear that they enjoy working together. Tran says that kind of camaraderie is important to her.

“And it’s really great to have that type of support and have that type of energy on set — and with her and the other girls, you know?” she explains. “We get along so well, we have so much fun.”

As far as what to expect in the upcoming season, Tran says fans should prepare to see more of the sassy and unpredictable Virginia.



“Still in Season 2… She’s a hot mess,” she laughs. “But, you know, you see her evolve and you see these layers being pulled back and opening up to more of who she is.”



Claws returns Sunday night, June 10, at 9 p.m. ET on TNT.

