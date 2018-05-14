Karrueche Tran shares her honest and “real” female perspective in “The Honor List”

2017 Lions Gate Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.(NEW YORK) — Karrueche Tran is channeling her inner teenager in the Zoe Saldana-executive-produced film The Honor List.

The film, which centers around four high schools students who decide to honor their dead friend’s bucket list, stars Tran as Sophie, an 18-year-old virgin. Tran tells ABC Radio she really felt the need to research for the role — which included reading high school centered books — since she was almost the complete opposite of her character.

“I’m 29 years old,” Tran says. “The last time I’ve been in high school was years ago. And Karrueche as a teenager is very different from Sophie. So, I wanted to really wrap my head around Sophie’s character and who she is.”

In addition to her dynamic character, Tran explains that the female-centered film provides an authentic female perspective. Tran says its honest narrative is what makes the film so relatable and real.

“This movie is from a female’s perspective,” Tran says. “So… it’s our job to accurately relay that narrative to the world. Because if there’s a male director– he doesn’t know what’s going on in a girl’s head. He doesn’t know those situations where you’re with your friends… the sleepovers and the things they do when they talk about.”

She continues, “And that’s very important that we… represent our real world and our reality.”



The Honor List , which also stars Meghan Rienks, Sasha Pieterse and Arden Cho, is now available on digital, and comes out on Blu-ray, DVD and on demand on Tuesday.

