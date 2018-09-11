Kate Beckinsale tries and fails to recreate famous 'Serendipity' scene

ABC/Image Group LA(NEW YORK) — Kate Beckinsale was feeling nostalgic earlier this week and attempted to recreate a famous scene from her cult classic film, Serendipity.

The attempt failed miserably but Beckinsale, 45, hilariously captured the moment on video and posted it to Instagram.

The scene in question is right after her character meets John Cusack’s and instead of giving him her number, she tries to test destiny and see if the duo can separately pick the same hotel floor on separate elevator cars.

In the famed 2001 film, Cusack’s Jonathan meets Beckinsale’s Sara and after the elevator scene, the duo are left without a way to find each other. Then 10 years later, both are about to marry other people when they go on a journey to reconnect.

“I knew I recognized the elevators in this hotel I was staying in,” Beckinsale wrote Monday. “This is where we shot Serendipity. Alas I could not get my leading man to play ball this time @fairmontroyalyork.”

In the clip, Beckinsale’s in the moment, breathlessly delivering her line, “OK, get in, take a breath, and when the door closes, press a button.”

However, her comment falls on the ears of a random staffer, who comments, “I don’t understand what you’re saying!”

Not breaking character, Beckinsale then replies, “You don’t have to understand, you just have to have faith!”

The man, still baffled, yells back, “What?”

Eventually, the man threatens to call his manager if Beckinsale continues to bother him.

Oh, f*** it, Beckinsale eventually says, walking away, the movie magic gone.

Spoiler alert: in the movie, the couple eventually finds each other and live happily ever after. No word on what happened to the partners they left behind, alas.

