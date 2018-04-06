Kate Hudson and boyfriend expecting a baby girl

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Kate Hudson surprised fans on Friday by revealing on Instagram that she and her musician boyfriend Danny Fujikama are expecting their first child together, a girl.

In the Instagram video, Kate, her two sons and Fujikawa are shown popping large black balloons, which reveal pink confetti and smaller pink balloons. The caption reads, “If you’ve wondered why I’ve been so absent on my social channels it’s because I have never been more sick! It was the most sick first trimester of all my children….If you’ve seen me out and about smiling and pretending like everything is amazing…I was lying!”

She continues, “BUT! I have broken through on the other end of that…We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now! And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it!”

The actress concludes, “My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way.”

No word on when the baby is due. Kate, 38, and Fujikawa starting dating a little over a year ago. She has two other children: Ryder Russell Robinson, whose father is her ex-husband Chris Robinson, formerly of The Black Crowes; and Bingham Hawn Bellamy, whose father is her ex-boyfriend Matt Bellamy of the band Muse.