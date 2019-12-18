Kate Hudson shows off just how seriously her family takes Christmas

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — A typical American family Christmas card normally depicts smiling faces and festive outfits, right? Well, Kate Hudson’s version only featured just one of those holiday staples.

The Almost Famous actress posted her family’s snarky take on the holiday spirit to Instagram, writing, “We take Christmas MERRY seriously…” While all five family members check off the holiday outfit requirement, everyone, including one-year-old Rani Rose, stares coldly and disapprovingly at the camera.

However, instead of coming off as intimidating, the card is all the more hilarious given the outlandish outfits the family is wearing.

Kate’s two sons, 15-year-old Ryder and eight-year-old Bingham, look cozy as they pose barefoot in their respective Christmas pajamas, but it’s their spirited Christmas tree hats that really complete their look.

The Fabletics mogul, who wears the same exact hat as her sons, wears an ugly Christmas sweater that could rival her headpiece, along with a garish pair of red, white, and green patterned overalls.

Meanwhile, boyfriend Danny Fujikawa bears a steely-faced expression as he sports the same holiday-print overalls as Kate over a brown knit sweater. He is also the only person in the photo wearing shoes.

Obviously, fans and friends had a field day in the comments section. Comedian Chelsea Handler poked fun at Fujikawa by asking “Is that mr Klaus?” On the other side of the spectrum, journalist Katie Couric praised the family photo and called it “SO cute.”

Probably safe to say when it comes to the Hudson clan, they know how to prove just how seriously they take Christmas, as evidenced by Kate’s hashtag that declares, “Don’t mess with our Xmas Game.”

