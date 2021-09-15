Kate Winslet, Jason Sudeikis and Scarlett Johansson make this year’s ‘TIME’ 100 list

Apple TV+

(NOTE LANGUAGE) TIME has released its TIME 100 list of influential people, and this year, Oscar-winner Kate Winslet, Ted Lasso Emmy nominee Jason Sudeikis, Black Widow‘s Scarlett Johansson, and Minari and The Walking Dead‘s Steven Yuen all made the list.

Winslet was profiled by Academy Award-nominated actor and director Kenneth Branagh; Seth Meyers praised Sudeikis; Jamie Lee Curtis profiled Johansson; and Tessa Thompson hailed Yuen.

Branagh recalled casting Winslet when she was just 17; he called her “a master of her art.”

Meyers said his fellow SNL cast member Sudeikis is,”charming, a good listener, and a good hang,” and “the kind of friend who puts together the perfect cocktail of the right people, place and activity. And he has done exactly that with [Ted Lasso].”

Curtis said of the Black Widow star, “Whether as an assassin with a conscience, an actor with an emotional center or, having just given birth to her second child, a fierce mother, the message is clear: Don’t f*** with this mama bear.”

Thompson hailed Minari Oscar nominee Yuen’s activism for his fellow Asians, and called him “a deeply fantastic human and a true leading man,” adding, “It’s been very gratifying to see him become one of the Internet’s boyfriends.”

For the second year in a row, TIME Studios and ABC will bring the TIME 100 list to life with a special television event called TIME 100. Airing on Monday, Sept. 20 at 10:00 p.m. ET on ABC, the program will offer an entertainment-filled inside look at the pioneers, artists, leaders, icons, titans and innovators comprising the 2021 list.

For the full TIME﻿ Most Influential list, including featured essays, visit TIME.com.

