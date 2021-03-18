Katherine Heigl reveals she underwent neck surgery because of “excruciating pain”

Netflix(LOS ANGELES) — Firefly Lane star Katherine Heigl is on the road to recovery after undergoing surgery to alleviate the “most excruciating pain” she had been suffering.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Heigl, 42, shared a series of photos of her post surgery and sporting a new neck brace.

“Well…I am now bionic!! Two titanium disk now inhabit my neck and I can probably stand on my head for like hours…I’m not gonna try it just yet but give me a few months and I’ll blow your mind,” the actress announced, also sharing an x-ray photo of the area of operation.

“I am so deeply deeply grateful to the incredible Dr’s and care team that saved me from the most excruciating pain I have ever experienced and blessed me with a new pain free lease on life,” Heigl expressed before shouting out the doctors who took her pain seriously.

Shouting out Dr. Robert Watkins who works at the Marina Spinal Center in California, the Grey’s Anatomy alum praised, “Thank you for treating me like a human being and giving me so much of your time and attention to help me truly understand what to expect.”

Heigl also credited the doctor for “saving my neck!”

The Emmy winner also praised Cedars Sinai Hospital, as well as the Marina Spinal Center for helping her through an otherwise intimidating situation.

“Heading into surgery and hospital stays is always a bit scary and you guys could not have made me feel more comfortable or taken care of,” wrote Heigl.

The actress closed out on a fun note by writing, “Oh and HAPPY ST. PATRICKS DAY! Clearly I’ve been blessed with the luck of the Irish today!”

Heigl previously revealed she suffered from a herniated disc on her neck.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.