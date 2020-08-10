Katherine Schwarzenegger welcomes 1st child with husband Chris Pratt

Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney(LOS ANGELES) — Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt have welcomed their first child together.

The Guardians of the Galaxy actor, 41, and the Gift of Forgiveness author, 30, announced the birth of their newborn daughter on Monday. They named their bundle of joy Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt.

“We are beyond thrilled to announce the birth of our daughter, Lyla Maria Schwarzenegger Pratt,” Pratt wrote on Instagram, including a photo of their baby’s hands alongside his and Schwarzenegger’s. “We couldn’t be happier. Both mom and baby are doing great. We are extremely blessed. Love Katherine and Chris.”

The Jurassic World actor also shared two Bible verses showing what Lyla’s arrival means to him and Schwarzenegger, including “The LORD has done great things for us, and we are filled with joy.”

While this is Schwarzenegger’s first time as a mother, Pratt is already father to son Jack, who will be 8 later this month, whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris.

News first broke in April that the couple, who started dating in June 2018 and married a year later, had a baby on the way.

Though the pair kept relatively quiet throughout the pregnancy, Pratt took to Instagram on Aug. 1 to share a photo of Schwarzenegger. With her baby bump on display on a hike, he wrote that she was “ready to pop.”

For her part, Schwarzenegger told Good Morning America in July her parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, had been “amazing” during her pregnancy.

“I am always lucky to be able to have what I feel are the world’s most supportive parents and also best parents,” she said at the time.

By Carson Blackwelder and Stephen Iervolino

