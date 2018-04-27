Kathy Griffin claims “of course” President Trump ordered her Secret Service investigation

ABC/Randy Holmes(WASHINGTON, D.C.) — Citing a “vendetta” against her in the wake of her controversial photo last year, comedian Kathy Griffin accused President Donald Trump of personally ordering federal agents to make her life miserable.

After the release of the photo in May 2017, in which Griffin holds a bloodied, severed effigy head of Trump, Griffin faced an enormous backlash; she lost her annual New Year’s Eve co-hosting gig on CNN with Anderson Cooper, and she faced scores of cancelled comedy dates.

To boot, Griffin was investigated by the Secret Service. She was cleared nearly two months later.

While the agency undertakes investigations against any perceived threats against the president, Griffin maintains the White House was responsible. On ABC’s “Start Here” podcast, host Brad Mielke asked Griffin if she thought the president targeted her.

“Of course,” she said. “You know how he works.”

Griffin didn’t provide any evidence to support her claim.

“You know, he has a vendetta against certain people,” she added.

While Griffin initially apologized for the bloody photo, she later changed her mind, telling ABC News she was the unwitting victim of an organized messaging machine to tear her down.

“…I was just being thrown into, like, the Trump wood chipper,” she said.

As she gets ready to attend the White House Correspondents Dinner, Griffin said she’s done apologizing.

She even re-named her tour “Laugh Your Head Off.”

“Of course I wish Trump was going,” Griffin said of the president’s decision to not attend. “I do wish he was going, because … he can’t take a joke.”

In Trump’s place will be his spokesperson, Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

“Trump is so twisted I have not ruled out the idea that it’s going to be Trump just wearing a Sarah Huckabee Sanders skin suit like Silence of the Lambs,” said Griffin, “just ’cause, you know, he likes to act like he doesn’t care what people say about him. …But he obviously does.”

The White House didn’t respond to requests for comment.

