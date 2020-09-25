Katilyn Bristowe gets MRI for injured ankle, says Tylenol and Advil are her “best friends” for 'DWTS' rehearsals

ABC/Frank Ockenfels(LOS ANGELES) — Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe stunned on last Tuesday’s Dancing with the Stars by powering through the foxtrot on an injured ankle, earning the night’s top score. She hurt herself during practice, but was able to dance thanks to some last minute cortisone shots.

On Thursday, the 35-year-old shared with her Instagram followers that she underwent an MRI for her injury.

Admitting that her best friends are currently Advil, Tylenol and an ankle wrap, Bristowe told fans via Stories that, “Yesterday was kind of a write off for me because I was just in pain and kept my foot elevated and just did nothing all day yesterday.”

The Bachelorette star furthered that she was “so anxious” to go for an MRI because that meant she’d be in the machine for an hour. “I don’t want to seem like a baby because I know so many people go through injuries on this show, and battle through, and that’s what I want to do,” she attested.

Bristowe updated fans in a later video that the MRI went okay but she “won’t find out the results for a couple of days.” Until then, she will continue to use her red light therapy machine at home and be mindful of her limitations.

However, that doesn’t mean she’s going to take it too easy because she has a Mirrorball Trophy to win. Bristowe revealed that she would be going to practice later that night because time was no longer on her side.

Even though she’ll practice with a brace on, Bristowe says she needs to buckle down to “try and pick up the choreography because I only have three days now to learn this dance.”

See if Kaitlyn can pull it off when Dancing with the Stars returns Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

By Megan Stone

