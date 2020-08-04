Katy Perry defends Ellen DeGeneres amid controversy: “Only positive takeaways”

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

(LOS ANGELES) — While a few stars — Brad Garrett and Lea Thompson, specifically — have gone on record confirming some negative stories that have been reported regarding Ellen DeGeneres and her talk show, Katy Perry is stepping up to defend the host and the program.

“I know I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow,” Katy tweeted.

“I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought to the world through her platform for decades,” Katy continued. “Sending you love & a hug, friend.”



By and large, the responses to Katy’s message were negative, with her fans asking Katy to check her privilege, nothing that “of course” she would have been treated well, being a huge star. The employees of The Ellen DeGeneres Show who have spoken out about experiencing misconduct, racism and intimidation in the workplace, and an internal investigation has been launched.

Following the claims, DeGeneres issued an email to her staff, obtained by ABC News, in which she wrote, in part, “As we’ve grown exponentially, I’ve not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I’d want them done.”

“Clearly some didn’t,” the message continues. “That will now change and I’m committed to ensuring this does not happen again.”

