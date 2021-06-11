‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ series finale: Kim opens up about divorce from Kanye West, “It’s the little things”

E!

Thursday marked the end of an era, with Keeping Up with the Kardashians airing part two of its series finale.

The episode picked up where the last one left off, with the family vacationing in Lake Tahoe and Kylie Jenner finally arriving to join the rest of the family — Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Scott Disick and their children. Together they played a game of charades where they had to act out and guess memorable moments from past seasons of KUWTK and spin-offs like Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami, before exchanging Christmas gifts.

As the the episode continued, the season-long loose ends were all tied up. For Khloé, that meant finally deciding that she would move to Boston with Tristan Thompson, with whom she shares three-year-old daughter, True, for the remainder of his NBA season as she awaits construction on her new home in L.A.

Meanwhile, the tease of whether or not Kourtney and Scott would rekindle their romance came to an end with the two acknowledging that there were still things that needed to be worked on before that was even an option.

Kim excitedly awaited the results from her second try at the baby bar exam, only to find she still didn’t pass and will retake the test in June. She also opened up about coming to the realization that her relationship with Kanye isn’t working and why, saying “it’s the little things” she wants, like someone with whom she can workout and watch TV.

To properly send off 20 seasons and 15 years of filming KUWTK, the gang filled up a time capsule with video interviews and mementos, including Kim’s first fragrance and Kylie’s first lip kits, before burying it in Kim’s backyard.

And just like that, as Billie Eilish‘s “Everything I Wanted” played in the background and a montage of the family flashed across the screen, Keeping Up with the Kardashians has come to an end.

For the first time ever, though, the show will host a reunion, which will see Andy Cohen asking questions the answers to which fans are dying to know. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians reunion part 1 airs Thursday, June 17 on E!

