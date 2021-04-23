Keke Palmer dishes out advice to child stars

Steven Ferdman/FilmMagic

Keke Palmer knows a thing or two about being a child star — after all, she was one herself — which is why she is offering up advice to others who are in the same position.

Speaking with E! News, the 27-year-old actress explained that a lot of young stars became “famous for being a child… but unfortunately you can’t stay a child forever.”

This is why she suggests child stars embrace growing up, noting that it gives them the opportunity to “become something new and different” — something that she’s reaped the benefits of herself.

In addition to not being afraid to grow and shed the youthful image, Keke also shared a piece of advice she was given and stands by to this day — “Don’t let other people’s perception of you become your perception of yourself.”

