Kelley Flanagan says she would “consider” being the next Bachelorette

A month after her split with with former Bachelor Peter Weber, Flannagan told her followers on Instagram that she’s open to the idea, according to People.

During a “True or False?” game Saturday, a fan posed the question to her and the 28-year-old attorney replied via Instagram story that she would “definitely consider it!”

The couple, who dated for almost a year, each took to social media to announce the unfortunate news that they were going their separate ways. Peter was first to address the breakup in an Instagram post on December 31.

During her “True or False?” game on Saturday, Flannagan told fans that despite the split, she was “content” with her life.

“My mom could tell you stories since I’ve been 2 years old, I’ve just marched to the beat of my own drum and, I mean, when you’re making your own decisions, how could you not be content?” she said.

“Some” of her family members, she added, “were not the most supportive” of her decision to go on the ABC reality dating show, but she knew she would “regret it if she listened to anyone else” besides herself.

