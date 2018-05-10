Kelly Clarkson and Jennifer Hudson will join Adam Levine and Blake Shelton on season 15 of “The Voice”

Trae Patton/NBC(LOS ANGELES) — Kelly Clarkson, currently in her debut season as a coach on The Voice, will return for season 15 in the fall, NBC announced on Thursday, and she’ll be squaring off against three-time Grammy-winner and season 13 coach Jennifer Hudson, who’ll reclaim her red chair from current coach Alicia Keys.

As always, Blake Shelton and Maroon 5’s Adam Levine will also be back in their chairs, mentoring a new batch of artists, all competing for the title of “The Voice.”

Hudson also broke the news Thursday night in a video posted on her Twitter page, declaring, “This is gonna be a show, so y’all might wanna get ready, ’cause [we’re] coming.”

“Look for me back on The Voice with my girl Kelly…this fall” she added.

“They each have a unique understanding of what it’s like to be in the artists’ shoes,” says Paul Telegdy, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment, in a press release. “Bringing these two voices together with Blake and Adam for season 15 is sure to make this one of our best seasons yet!”

In the meantime, season 14 of The Voice resumes with the top 8 performing on Monday, while Clarkson is set to host the 2018 Billboard Music Awards May 20 on NBC.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.