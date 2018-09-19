Kelly Clarkson's new talk show will be like “a weekday brunch party”; set to debut in fall 2019

NBC/Andrew Lipovsky(NEW YORK) — Kelly Clarkson announced her new syndicated daytime talk show last night on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and now we have more details on the project.

The show, which will come on before The Ellen DeGeneres Show, will debut in fall 2019 and will air on select NBC-owned stations across the country.

It’s described as “a weekday brunch party with a fascinating guest list of people who would otherwise never meet.” Each episode will include human interest stories, celebrity guests, good music and fun surprises.

“I love connecting with people, playing games, music and finding ways to help or give back to communities/organizations,” Kelly says in a statement. “Having my own talk show where I get to do all of these things is pretty much a dream job!”

Before launching the new talk show, Kelly will defend her title as The Voice season 14 winner when the singing competition kicks off its new season September 24 on NBC.

Kelly will also launch the Meaning of Life tour — her first trek in three years — January 24 in Oakland, CA.

