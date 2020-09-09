Kelly Ripa and Mark Conseulos producing two films for Lifetime's true-crime series

ABC/Rick Rowell (LOS ANGELES) — Kelly Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos have found their next project.

Through their media brand Milojo Productions, the couple has entered a new partnership with Lifetime to produce two films for the network’s Ripped From the Headlines series that portrays true-crime stories based on real-life events, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The pair of films will debut in 2021, with specific details set to be announced at a later date.

“As longtime true crime fans, there is nothing more thrilling than tuning into a Lifetime original movie,” Kelly and Mark share in a statement. “We are so excited to be working with Paul [Buccieri], Tanya [Lopez], and their incredibly talented team to bring these ‘Ripped from the Headlines’ stories to the screen.”

Founded in 2009, Milojo Productions is behind several documentaries, including ESPN’s The Streak and Off the Rez on TLC, in addition to being connected to other docs such as Cheer and Masters of Reception.

The company is currently producing the true-crime series Exhumed on Oxygen.

Previous “Ripped From the Headlines” films include The Craigslist Killer, The College Admissions Scandal and I Am Elizabeth Smart.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

