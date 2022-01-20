Kelly Rizzo remembers late husband Bob Saget in emotional ‘GMA’ interview

Good Morning America

Kelly Rizzo is speaking out about her husband Bob Saget‘s sudden death and his impact on others.

In an interview that aired on Good Morning America on Thursday, an emotional Rizzo discussed her last conversation with her husband, his inimitable personality and how she is coping in the wake of his death on Jan. 9.

Saget, who was 65, was laid to rest in a star-studded funeral last Friday.

Rizzo, who wed the Full House actor and comedian in 2018, said her late husband had “the biggest heart.”

“He just wanted to spread love and laughter and he did it so amazingly, and I’m just so proud of him because he truly brought people together,” she said.

“He was just so wonderful and I was just so honored to be his wife and to be able to be a part of it and bring him any bit of happiness that I could because he deserved it so much.”

Rizzo added, “He did everything for everybody — if you had a problem, he was the first person that was going to…help you,” calling the stand-up comic and actor, “the most caring and kind and thoughtful person,” and the “most absolutely wonderful husband that I ever could have dreamed of.”

Rizzo described that her last conversation with her husband, following his comedy show in Florida, was a normal one: “He was just on his way…back to his hotel — and just was telling me what a wonderful show he had and how it was so amazing.”

“He was happy and just loving what he did,” she added. “It made him so happy to just bring laughter to people.”

She also shared that their final text communication was “I love you so much” and “I can’t wait to see you tomorrow.”

