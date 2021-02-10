Kellyanne Conway's daughter Claudia to appear on 'American Idol'

ABC/Christopher Willard(LOS ANGELES) — Claudia Conway, the 16-year-old daughter of Kellyanne Conway, a former senior counselor to former President Donald Trump and Lincoln Project founder and attorney George Conway, is set to audition for a spot on American Idol‘s upcoming season.

The popular TikTok personality appears in a new ad for the ABC singing competition series, shared Monday on American Idol‘s official Twitter page.

“I’m very nervous but very excited,” she says during an audition for a spot in the competition.

Later, she introduces herself to judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie by saying, “I’m Claudia Conway. My parents are high-profile political figures.”

“But will she get a ticket to Hollywood?” a voiceover teases, before, Perry tells her, “We want an American Idol.”

Conway first suggested that she would appear on the show in a TikTok video last fall.

American Idol‘s new season kicks off Sunday 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

By Megan Stone

