Ken Jeong loves being “so bad” at ‘The Masked Singer’

FOX/Michael Becker

Ken Jeong has starred in the blockbuster movies like The Hangover, had his own sitcom, Dr. Ken, and been a part of beloved TV shows like Community. But he’s also famous for being famously bad as a judge on The Masked Singer.

The Nick Cannon-hosted hit has Ken, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke trying to figure out whose pipes are piping out of a collection of crazy mascot-like costumes — and bad guesses turn out to be just as fun as the reveals.

Jeong, who pursued a dream of acting after years of being a physician, explained to ABC Audio that his gig on the show is all about having a good time.

“Personally, I’ve achieved everything I want to achieve, and then some, and I feel like the rest of my life is just trying to have fun…for the rest of my days,” he admits.

“Like if you watch me on The Masked Singer… I literally just have fun being bad at that game, you know?” he says with a laugh. “And so I think if the public now just senses that I’m just trying to have a good time, you know, all the time, I think that’s I think that’s part of connection. I think that’s part of entertainment.”

You can check out Ken doing what he does worst, and loving it, when The Masked Singer airs tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern on Fox.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.