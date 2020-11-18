Kenny Loggins to receive Career Achievement award for movie soundtrack songs

Leslie Hassler(LOS ANGELES) — Kenny Loggins has long been known as the King of Movie Soundtracks, thanks to his hit contributions to films like Caddyshack, Caddyshack II, Top Gun, Footloose, Over the Top and more. So it’s no surprise that he’s about to get award for those songs.

The Hollywood Music in Media Awards (HMMA) will give Kenny its Career Achievement honor during a ceremony on January 27, during which he’ll also perform.

The HMMA honors original music in all forms of visual media. Past honorees have included Smokey Robinson, Diane Warren, Earth, Wind & Fire and the late Glen Campbell.

Kenny’s movie hits including “Danger Zone,” “Footloose,” “I’m Alright,” “Nobody’s Fool,” “Meet Me Half Way,” and “I’m Free (Heaven Help the Man).”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.