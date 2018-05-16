Kenya Barris adds Fox divorce-comedy film and Freeform TV

ABC/Bob D’Amico(LOS ANGELES) — Kenya Barris is staying busy.

In addition to the recent announcement of the Uptown Saturday Night remake starring Kevin Hart, which Barris is set to write, the black-ish creator has also snagged a new film and TV series.

Deadline has learned Barris has signed on to write and produce a divorce-comedy film for 20th Century Fox. The as-yet untitled project is described as a “gritty, pull-no-punches comedy” that focuses on a family dealing with divorce. According to Deadline, the script will be based on Barris’ real-life experiences.

In addition to his upcoming film projects, Barris has also snagged another comedy at Freeform. The series, called Besties, follows two lifelong best friends who lean on each other to get through difficult times as they figure out who they are. The half-hour sitcom is said to explore sitcom explores friendship, identity, race and class.

