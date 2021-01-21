Kerry Washington, George Takei and more celebs celebrate Joe Biden and Kamala Harris' inauguration

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — As Joe Biden and Kamala Harris took the oath of office Wednesday at the U.S. Capitol, weeks after violent pro-Trump protestors stormed the building, the two were sworn in as the 46th president and 49th vice president of the United States, respectively.

Harris not only becomes the first woman to serve the second highest office in the nation, she is also the first woman of color elected vice president.

Here are reactions and messages from celebrities who marked the historic occasion:

Kerry Washington: Did someone say…Madame Vice President!?!?

Elizabeth Banks: Crying crying crying tears of joy and loving the purple (honoring Shirley Chisholm and red + blue) #inauguration

Angela Bassett: Hey Everybody, today we’re ALLLL good! God bless you REAL good @joebiden & @kamalaharris ! Our country in your hands is a great good thing! Amen, Amen, and AMEN! #inauguration #theywalkeduptheweststeps #sayitagain

Bobby Berk: We’re back baby!!!! @JoeBiden @POTUS #InaugurationDay

Valerie Bertinelli: I knew I’d be relieved, but good Lord, I didn’t realize the weight on my heart and soul was so heavy until it was just now lifted. Praise God and God Bless #PresidentBiden

Mayim Bialik: We did it. In so many ways. We, the people.

Richard Branson: Wishing the very best of luck to President Biden, Vice President Harris, their families and their teams as they strive for pathways to positive change in the White House

Connie Britton: Tearful. Celebratory. Grateful. “It’s time for boldness. For there is so much to do.” -President Joe Biden Congratulations @joebiden and @kamalaharris! And God bless America. #inauguration2021

Danielle Brooks: What a day to be alive!!!

Sophia Bush: Scenes from #Inauguration Day. From our pod, to some of my best friends on FaceTime who we’re distanced from today, to our entire @iamavoter team on zoom. Today is historic. And it felt so, deeply, watching two of the most important little girls in my life witness the @vp and so many women on that stage. Today is healing. For a nation that came so close to being destroyed. For a nation that, today, finally has the most diverse presidential cabinet in history. Today is just day one. There is much justice to be done. We must keep our collective foot on the gas for progress. We must work to right wrongs, finally cut out the cancer of white supremacy from America’s roots, make and pass policy that reflects our morals and standards in the image of America: diverse in all ways, and better for it. And we both can and must finally get closer to our esteemed “more perfect Union.” We can. And we shall, so long as we remain committed, involved, and humble before democracy. As our profoundly gifted poet, @amandascgorman said today, “we weather and witnessed a nation that isn’t broken but simply unfinished. There is always light, if only we’re brave enough to see it. There is always light, if only we’re brave enough to be it.” Let’s be the light. No compromising with darkness. Let’s be the light. Bright. Bold. Demanding. Relentless. Bright. Light. #iamavoter

Stephen Colbert: Real fans of oath-taking use The Bible: Director’s Cut Extended Edition

Jamie Lee Curtis: Well HERE WE ARE. A time for healing. A time of compassion. A time for US ALL! Wearing my pearls from my godparents so many years ago. Honoring this moment for WOMEN! @joebiden @kamalaharris in tea towel @dearsirmadam

Eliza Dushku: hat fist bump w Obama just gave me life! @JoeBiden #InaugurationDay #Inauguration2021

Ava DuVernay: Our votes did this.

Billy Eichner: It’s a good speech. Thank god this is happening

Vivica A. Fox: AND IT IS DONE!! WE HAVE A NEW PRESIDENT!! CONGRATULATIONS TO OUR 46TH @JoeBiden #BIDENHARRIS2020

Jesse Tyler Ferguson: It’s been a long four years. Very Long. Finally, hope is on the way. So happy we made it to today

America Ferrera: Why you crying?” “What is democracy?” “Where did JLo go?” – a little easier to answer Baz’s questions today. So much work ahead to build the world we want our babies to inherit. Grateful for today’s victory and for @amandascgorman ‘s words: “There is always light, if only we are brave enough to see it, if only we are brave enough to be it.” #bethelight #inauguration #BidenHarris

Jimmy Fallon: Congratulations to President @JoeBiden and Vice President @KamalaHarris. I’m honored and proud to witness this moment in history. #InaugurationDay

Tan France: A new era. Hope. We’re nowhere near where we need to be, but we’re back on track.

Even if you don’t agree with my Politics, I want you to know that Im hopeful for a better future for ALL of us, regardless of party. I pray for a less divided nation.

Proud to be American, today.

Josh Gad: Congratulations to you Mr. President and to @VP Harris. I cannot imagine two greater human beings picking up the mantle of our communal hardships and guiding us through the darkness into the light.

Danai Gurira: It may be a pandemic but we can still celebrate the historic inauguration of @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris safely from home!

Anne Hathaway:I am so, so happy for the Biden Family! I am full of emotions today, and I am grateful and humbled to see a lifetime of service rewarded.

Congratulations, Mr. President!

Sarah Hyland: Today was a good day #46 Turning off comments cause some of y’all can’t be trusted not to fight

Jason Isaacs: If you’re not watching the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris you’re missing out on a moment of much needed hope in the world. Enormous challenges face them but they’re good, smart and dedicated people intent on improving lives. What a contrast.

Jameela Jamil: Happy Inauguration Day America. Wishing everyone love, safety and peace.

Mindy Kaling: I was at work, but apparently [my daughter] said: “Is that mommy? It looks like mommy.” Best compliment I ever got! It matters. Happy Inauguration everyone.8h

Daniel Dae Kim: “There is always light, if only we’re brave enough to see it. If only we’re brave enough to be it.”

Jimmy Kimmel: Congratulations to our new President @JoeBiden and VP @KamalaHarris We know you will do your best to make America good again.

Allison Janney: Congratulations to @joebiden and @kamalaHarris on becoming the 46th @potus and @vp of these United States of America!! Finally, honest and empathetic leadership! “We the people seek a more perfect union.”

Leslie Jones: YAAAAAAAAASSSS SHE IS OUR VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS

Eva Longoria: Today, we make history! Today, we celebrate leaders like President @joebiden and our first Madam Vice President, @kamalaharris. Today is only the beginning.

Meghan McCain: God speed Mr. President ?@JoeBiden?! Please heal this incredible republic and lead us to a new dawn!

Helen Mirren: A New Dawn Oh Happy Day

Oprah: In tears watching this extraordinary moment for women in the U.S. and the world. Vice President @kamalaharris

Keke Palmer: What a tremendous day! To be there in person was a true gift to those that were there. So happy I got to watch from afar and take others on the ride of #Inauguration2021

Billy Porter: FEELING HOPEFUL Congratulations President Biden & Vice President Harris…. this was a long time coming and now we are HERE!!!! I’M READY! Living in this moment and looking towards a brighter future. We’ve only just begun but we’re walking in the right direction.

Antoni Porowski: finally feel comfortable following @potus

Rob Reiner: Joseph R. Biden Jr. is the 46th President of the United States. Democracy exhales.

Shonda Rhimes: Brown girls no longer just dreaming. #bidenharris2020

Mark Ruffalo: He is finally gone. The nightmare has come to its fitful end. A bunch of trump elite criminals pardoned in the shroud of night. The Golden Toilet Presidency is over. A turd is a turd no matter where it lays.

Amy Schumer: Emotional day. Everyone who used their personal power and energy to fight for this I see you. Especially my lil homies.

Arnold Schwarzenegger: I’m rooting for you ?@JoeBiden?. Your success is the country’s success.

Maria Shriver: What @JoeBiden and @DrBiden have been through… May we all take inspiration from their story. Good people do finish first #Inauguration2021

Jada Pinkett Smith: There is so much work that needs to be done. But … the ground work has been laid that in America … anything is possible. Congratulations to President @joebiden and Vice President @kamalaharris

Wanda Sykes: What?! We’re gonna get some truth up in here! #Inauguration2021

Cobie Smulders: Oh Happy Day.

George Takei: “We must reject a culture where facts themselves are manipulated and even manufactured.” — President Biden

Chrissy Teigen: hello @joebiden I have been blocked by the president for four years can I get a follow plz

Robin Thede: Do not let the white supremacy of the last presidency outshine the HISTORIC achievements of @VP Kamala Harris!

Jonathan Van Ness: President Biden sounds so much better than I thought it even could

Courtney B. Vance: “Let the be peace on earth; and let it begin with me.” May God bless you & keep you @joebiden & @kamalaharris ! Let the healing begin!

Jeffrey Wright: President Joe Biden. (11 mins early.) New day. Get after it. Work to do.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.