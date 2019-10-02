Kerry Washington, Idris Elba pay tribute to Tyler Perry during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony

ABC/Rick Rowell(LOS ANGELES) — Kerry Washington and Idris Elba were two of the celebrities that helped pay tribute to Tyler Perry on Tuesday, when the famed writer-director-producer-actor received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

During the ceremony, Perry reflected on his career and shared an inspirational message to those who were still trying to find their way and accomplish their dreams.

“For anyone whose dreams may be on life support, I want you to walk past this star in particular and know that I’ve been there,” said Perry.

Then, Perry’s former stars, Washington, who co-starred in the 2010 film For Colored Girls, and Elba, who starred in the 2007 movie Daddy’s Little Girls, spoke on the director’s influence.

“Your star is now alongside so many others, but you must remember it celebrates a man who has resolutely blazed your own fierce and faithful path,” said Washington.

“When we talk about stars, we talk about ones on this pavement or the ones in the sky — you’re both,” said Elba. “We are astronauts in your universe, brother.”

Perry later posted about the monumental event, sharing a candid photo of Kerry laughing in front of him as he keeled in front of his star with a sarcastic look on his face.

“So I got a star today on the Hollywood Walk of Fame,” Perry began. “@only1crystalfoxspoke [The Have and Have Nots actress Crystal FoX] and moved me. @kerrywashington spoke, and we both were in tears. Then @idriselba came up to speak, and they all were so powerful. I was so moved.”

“Thank you everyone for your support and love all these years. My Mamma would be so proud.”

