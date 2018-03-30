Kerry Washington on “Scandal”: “There’s not a single feeling I haven’t had about the show ending”

ABC/Bob D’Amico(LOS ANGELES) — Only three episodes remain until thee end of Scandal, and Kerry Washington says she’s experiencing a full spectrum of emotions for a series that has become, for many, “must-see TV.”

“There’s not a single feeling I haven’t had about the show ending,” she says in a respective video.

Starring as White House Chief of Staff Olivia Pope, Washington has become one of television’s biggest stars, earning two NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series. As she reminisces about Scandal, she says she’s formed a unique bond with her co-stars.

“There’s family that you are born into, and there are families that you find, and this is a family that found me,” Washington says. “And I’m really grateful.”

When Scandal fans, known as “Gladiators,” approach her in public about the series, Washington shows her gratitude for their support, and plans to do so even after the finale.

“Any time somebody comes up and says I loved that show, I watched that show, I will say, ‘Thank you for those seven seasons.’”

The final episode of Scandal airs Thursday, April 19 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

