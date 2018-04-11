Kerry Washington on what she's learned from Olivia Pope after “Scandal's” seven seasons

ABC/Bob D’Amico(NEW YORK) — After seven seasons, Kerry Washington has made her mark as the fictional political powerhouse Olivia Pope on Scandal, and with only two episodes left, she has taken a few cues from her on-screen persona and applied them to her own life.

“I’ve learned a lot from Olivia through the years,” Washington said on Tuesday’s Good Morning America. “She’s much more courageous than I think I am. She’s very bold and confident and she feels like there’s always a solution that you should never give up and I feel like I’ve learned some of that from her.”

She continued, “Sometimes as a parent I think, you know, I’ll handle this like Olivia Pope. I can fix any situation. I don’t get overwhelmed because she’s given me that gift.”

Washington said she cherished her time working and learning from executive producer Shonda Rhimes and is grateful for having an opportunity to direct one of the show’s episodes.

“They’re all so close to me, but I will say not because of how it ended up but the process of directing my very first episode was really special to me,” she explained. “[I] got to do something courageous and new and I loved directing, but I love our cast and crew so to work with them in this new way was really thrilling.”

As for her Scandal family, the final days with them were some of the best in her career.

“The very last scene we shot had four actors in it, but the entire cast came,” she said. “The writers came, my parents were there till 3 in the morning — we got to end the show as a family. It was really special.”

Scandal airs Thursday nights at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.

