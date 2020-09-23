Kerry Washington shares how she approaches conversations with her kids about race and injustice

Jason Kempin/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Kerry Washington is opening up about how she has conversations about race and injustice in her home.

The 43-year-old actress, who is a mother to 6-year-old Isabelle Amarachi Asomugha and Caleb Kelechi Asomugha — who is almost two, appeared on Tuesday’s episode of Ellen and revealed that when it comes to having difficult conversations with kids, “every kid is so different.”

“In parenting there is never a ‘this works for every kid,'” she said. “Such a big part of it is knowing who your kid is and as you’re having the conversation, like watching and listening for the cues to be present for this stuff.”

The Little Fires Everywhere star noted that taking care of herself and staying informed is a key part of having productive conversations as well.

“In a lot of ways, I have to make sure that I am taking care of myself as I’m having these conversations and, just on a daily basis, doing what I need to do to stay calm and to stay present and stay informed. So that I can really be there for them as the world unfolds around them,” she explained.

The Scandal alum added, “A lot of us remember the moment in our own childhoods when we were first confronted with negative views about race with racism, with institutionalized racism… I want my kids to know that I am fully present as they’re exploring those ideas, too.”

“I wear the Breonna Taylor T-Shirt, you know, ‘Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor.’ So if I’m going to wear that, which I do proudly, I’d be ready to have that conversation in my house and answer those questions,” Washington continued.

By Danielle Long

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.