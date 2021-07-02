Kevin Carroll joins the cast of ‘Let the Right One In,’ Nickelodeon unveils cast for ‘That Girl Lay Lay’ & more

Ray Mickshaw/FX

Snowfall actor Kevin Carroll has joined the upcoming Showtime drama pilot Let the Right One In.

According to Variety, Carroll will play Zeke Dawes, the successful restaurant owner and friend of father-daughter duo Mark and Eleanor, played by Demián Bichir and Madison Taylor Baez. Foreman will play Eleanor’s quiet friend, Isaiah, who has no clue about her vampire powers.

Variety has also learned that the upcoming Nickelodeon series That Girl Lay Lay premieres later this year, with co-stars Gabrielle Neveah Greem, Peyton Perrine III, Tiffany Daniels, Thomas Hobson, and Caleb Brown.

The series, from executive producers including Will Packer, will follow social media sensation and hip-hop kid star Lay Lay, described as the “perfect hype girl and best friend that anyone could ever want from their personal affirmation app.” In addition to the series, Nickelodeon plans to support Lay Lay’s music career with merchandising contracts and exclusive consumer products.

And in case you missed it, fans can expect a few surprise cameo appearances in the upcoming film Space Jam: A New Legacy. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, co-stars Don Cheadle andCedric Joe shared that Michael B. Jordan will appear in the film, which hits theatrs and HBO Max on July 16th.

