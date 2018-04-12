Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson celebrate “Jumanji's” history-making success and confirm sequel

Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc.(LOS ANGELES) — Kevin Hart and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson took to social media this week to react to the history-making success of their film, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

The film, which has earned close to $1 billion dollars globally in its release, has officially become the highest-grossing film in the history of Sony Pictures. After learning of the news, Hart shared his excitement.

“This is honestly INSANE!!!! I’m so Honored to be apart of this,” he wrote on Instagram, sharing a image of the news article. “Thank you to all of the fans that went out and supported this movie….We made HISTORY because of you guys. #Jumanji.”

His co-star, Johnson, also sharing the announcement with fans and offered a special message.

“It’s official: Last night you made JUMANJI, Sony’s biggest movie ever,” he wrote. “EVER. Previous record held by SpiderMan. My #1 goal is always giving the audience what they want and always sending ya home happy.”

He then revealed some big news. “Working on the sequel now, so bye bye @kevinhart4real’s character,” teasing the death of Hart’s character.



The film, which in addition to Hart and Johnson, stars Jack Black and Karen Gillan, is a reboot of the 1995 original film and follows four teenagers who are transported into the video game world of Jumanji, where they’re forced to play as their chosen avatars.

Currently, there are no story details for Jumani 3.

