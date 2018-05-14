Kevin Hart in talk to star in “Uptown Saturday Night” remake from “black-ish” creator Kenya Barris

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Kevin Hart is in talks to bring his comedic chops to a remake of a classic film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hart has been tapped to star in a remake of Uptown Saturday Night. The original 1974 film starred Sidney Poitier and Bill Cosby as two friends who navigate the criminal underworld in order to retrieve a winning lottery ticket that was stolen from them. Poitier also directed the film with a young Richard Pryor also snagging a supporting role.

Will Smith, who was previously in talks to star as a lead, is set to produce the film via his Overbrook Entertainment company, while Black-ish creator Kenya Barris, has already penned a recent draft of the movie.

This is the latest project for Hart who is set to star alongside Tiffany Haddish in Night School on September 28.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.