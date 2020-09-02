Kevin Hart, Michelle Obama & more sign on for ABC's 'Vote or Miss Out' special

Amy Sussman/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — A wide range of stars are banding together to encourage citiziens to vote on ABC’s upcoming VOMO: Vote or Miss Out special.

The non-partisan event will feature performances and appearances by a variety of comics, artists and activists in an effort to get people to the polls.

Kevin Hart will host the show, with fellow comedians Will Ferrell, Whitney Cummings, Tim Allen and Jay Leno among those scheduled to perform, along with appearances by actors Tiffany Haddish, Jon Hamm, Scarlett Johansson and more.

On the music front, Jaden and Willow Smith will also perform, along with rappers Lil Baby and 2 Chainz, among others.

Politicial figures including Michelle Obama, Cindy McCain, Ann Romney and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger will offer voter registration information, as well as insight into how to cast your vote amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

VOMO airs on ABC on September 14 at 10:00 p.m. ET following the season 29 premiere of Dancing with the Stars.

By Cillea Houghton

