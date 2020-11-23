Kevin Hart responds to criticism over newborn's “profanity-laced” shirt

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — (NOTE LANGUAGE) Kevin Hart is getting the last laugh.

The 41-year-old comedian recently came under fire for dressing his newborn in a shirt that bared the name of his latest comedy special, Zero F***s Given. Many were unhappy that the baby’s clothing contained profanity and one even warned that child protective services could be giving him a call as a result.

The Jumanji star seemingly ignored the comments, until Sunday, when he acknowledged the critics in an Instagram post.

Alongside a photo of a headline that read “Kevin Hart Slammed For Dressing Newborn In ‘Profanity-Laced’ Outfit, Fans Suggest Child Services Will Be Calling If He Doesn’t Take The Shirt Off” Hart wrote, “This is the world that we are currently living in.”

“[Stuff] is funny and sad at the same time…. Y’all motha f***a’s need to grow up and get a hobby,” he continued. “…Once again I could give “Zero F***s”……Now go watch my special on NETFLIX.”

“Stupidity at the highest level,” he added. “This is why my mindset is what it is in my comedy special.”

Hart welcomed a baby girl, Kaori Mai, with wife Eniko Parrish on September 29. This is the second child for the couple who also share three-year-old son Kenzo Kash. Hart also has two children — 15-year-old daughter Heaven and 13-year-old son Hendrix — from his previous marriage to Torrei Hart.

By Danielle Long

