Kevin Hart serves as principal for a day at Dallas high school

ABC/Randy Holmes(DALLAS) — Kevin Hart gave some high school students in Dallas the surprise of a lifetime.

During an assembly at Dallas’ Booker T. Washington High School Wednesday, captured by ABC News affiliate WFAA, the school’s principal, Scott Rhudes, shocked students by announcing he was stepping down from his post. But the real surprise came when Rhudes named a new interim principal — which turned out to be Hart.

At the mention of his name, students erupted in applause and cheers which quickly increased in volume when Hart walked out.

Taking the mic, the comedian — who was also joined by Night School producer Will Packer — spoke to students about the policies he’d like to implement as their principal, including a noon start time for class and an all-chicken-nuggets lunch menu.

Hart’s appearance was to promote his new movie comedy Night School, in which Hart plays a successful businessman who attends night school to earn his GED. Also starring Tiffany Haddish, the film opens September 28.

