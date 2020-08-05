Kevin Hart slams Ellen DeGeneres critics, “This hate s*** has to stop”

Dominic Lorrimer/Fairfax Media via Getty Images via Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — Ellen DeGeneres has got a friend in Kevin Hart.

Amid claims that The Ellen DeGeneres Show fostered a toxic work environment, Hart has taken to social media to to stick up for the talk show host and condemn her critics.

Aside an Instagram pic from an appearance on the show, the 41-year-old actor and comedian wrote, “It’s crazy to see my friend go thru what she’s going thru publicly. I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she’s one of the dopest people on the f****** planet. She has treated my family and my team with love and respect from day 1.”

“The internet has become a crazy world of negativity….we are falling in love with peoples down fall. It’s honestly sad…When did we get here?” he continued. “I stand by the ones that I know and that I love. Looking forward to the future where we get back to loving one another….this hate sh** has to stop. Hopefully it goes out of style soon.”

He concluded the post, “This post is not meant to disregard the feelings of others and their experiences….It’s simply to show what my experiences have been with my friend. Love you for life Ellen.”

Hart isn’t the only one who has spoken out in support of Ellen. Katy Perry, Ashton Kutcher, Diane Keaton and more celebs have voiced their positive opinions and experiences with the talk show host as well.